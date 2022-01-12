Watch Adele’s sleek black-and-white video for ‘Oh My God’

Adele has shared a new video for ‘Oh My God’, which appeared on her latest album ’30’ last year – scroll down the page to watch.

The track follows ‘Easy On Me’, which was the star’s first new material in six years, as the record’s next single.

The black-and-white video sees Adele surrounded by performers and dancers who jump, move and somersault across a minimal space that’s littered with chairs and apples. At one point two matching incarnations of the musician appear next to each other on-screen, both singing to each other.

The clip was directed by Sam Brown, who helmed the video for 2010’s ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

“To collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least,” Adele wrote on Instagram.

“We filmed this one on the day ‘Easy On Me’ dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skedaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!” Watch the video above.

Teasing the video last week (January 6), Adele told her fans she was “rested and re-set”. “Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

Later this month (January 21) the British star will kick off her first Las Vegas residency. Adele will perform two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace through April 16. The concerts will be her first since 2017.

Adele’s ’30’ was one of the records that helped increase CD sales in the US for the first time in 17 years, alongside BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ and ‘BE’, and Taylor Swift’s re-releases of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’. The UK singer’s record had the biggest impact on driving last year’s growth, selling almost 900,000 copies in CD format alone in the States.