These are the stage times for Adele at BST Hyde Park this weekend

Adele makes her UK live return with a pair of concerts for British Summer Time Hyde Park in London tonight and tomorrow (July 1-2). Check out the official stage times below.

The singer, who released her fourth album ’30’ last November, will be supported by an all-female bill at her first ticketed shows in more than five years. Opening performers include Kacey Musgraves, Self Esteem and Mahalia.

Announcing the full line-up last week, Adele wrote: “[It’s] an all female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly [Kacey Musgraves] to one of my favourite artists of all time [Gabrielle] who I’ve loved since I was 4!!

Advertisement

“It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

The official stage times for both sold-out BST concerts are as follows:

Great Oak Stage:

8:20pm-10:20pm – Adele

6:20pm – Gabrielle

4:30pm – Kacey Musgraves

3:15pm – Mahalia

2:15pm – Tiana Major9

The Rainbow Stage:

5:30pm – Self Esteem

4:00pm – Nilüfer Yanya

2:45pm – Chrissi

Advertisement

The Birdcage Stage:

5:30pm – Bonnie Kemplay

4:00pm – Ruti

2:45pm – Tamzene

As UK fans eagerly await Adele’s live comeback, the star has taken to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes images of herself in rehearsals.

“Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” she captioned the post. You can see the photos here:

In a previous message, Adele promised that her BST gigs will “blow your socks off”. She added: “It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

Both of the Hyde Park gigs were announced together last October prior to the release of ’30’. Adele was initially set to pre-empt her London return with a 12-week Las Vegas residency (January-April) but that was ultimately postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID”.

Last year saw the singer perform her first full concert sets since 2017 – one in Los Angeles and the other at London’s Palladium – both of which were recorded for TV specials.