Adele celebrates ten years of ’21’: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”

Adele has reflected on releasing her second album, ’21’, to mark its 10th anniversary.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!” she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (24 January).

“It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x.”

Advertisement

The record, which arrived in January 2011, cemented the singer’s world-beating status with singles such as ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Rolling The Deep’.

It topped the charts in more than 30 countries upon release and became the world’s best-selling album of the year in both 2011 and 2012.

It also remains the fourth best-selling album of all time and the UK’s best-selling album of the 21st century.

Adele’s celebration of the record comes amid rumours she is gearing up to release her fourth record – the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’.

Earlier this month, the singer’s close friend, comedian Alan Carr, revealed that she has played him some of the songs on her anticipated album – hailing them as “so amazing”.