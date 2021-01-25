Adele celebrates ten years of ’21’: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”

Adele has reflected on releasing her second album, ’21’, to mark its 10th anniversary.
“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend!” she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (24 January).
“It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x.”
The record, which arrived in January 2011, cemented the singer’s world-beating status with singles such as ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Rolling The Deep’.
It topped the charts in more than 30 countries upon release and became the world’s best-selling album of the year in both 2011 and 2012.
It also remains the fourth best-selling album of all time and the UK’s best-selling album of the 21st century.
Adele’s celebration of the record comes amid rumours she is gearing up to release her fourth record – the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’.
Earlier this month, the singer’s close friend, comedian Alan Carr, revealed that she has played him some of the songs on her anticipated album – hailing them as “so amazing”.
“The thing is… they change all the time because they’re really rough things,” he told Grazia.
Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like? What’s it like?’ But I said to her, ‘That voice, it’s like an old friend.’”
When asked whether the singer’s voice had changed after her recent weight loss, Carr replied: “No, no, no.”
“She’s still got a chunky but funky voice, don’t worry.”
It comes after the singer previously confirmed that 2021 is the earliest date to expect an album from her.
The singer revealed the album update in a lengthy post thanking the Saturday Night Live crew following her appearance as the US show’s guest host last October.