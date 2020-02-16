Adele confirms new album set for release in September

Adele has stated that she intends to release a new album in September this year.

The artist confirmed the news herself at a wedding party over the weekend, where she was both performer and officiant for one of her friends. While speaking on stage, the ‘Hello’ singer told everyone there to “expect my album in September”.

🚨 @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Advertisement

Last month, Adele’s manager confirmed that the singer is set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’ and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

The last time the singer herself hinted that new music was coming was when she turned 31 last May. At the time she said: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

The singer also announced that she had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki, last year.

Advertisement

The singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news in a statement which read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”