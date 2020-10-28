Adele confirms she won’t be releasing a new album until at least 2021

Adele has confirmed she is unlikely to release a new album until at least next year.

Taking to Instagram tonight (October 28), the singer shared a lengthy post thanking the Saturday Night Live crew following her appearance as the US show’s guest host last weekend.

At the end of the caption, she signed off by saying: “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year,” suggesting that she won’t be releasing a new record until at least 2021.

Advertisement

It comes after she also gave an update on the follow up to ’25’ during her SNL stint on Saturday (October 24).

During her opening monologue, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest, a role that was assumed by H.E.R instead.

She told the audience: “My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both.” She added: “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Elsewhere in the show, Adele played a medley of songs during one of the show’s sketches – a tongue-in-cheek take on The Bachelor which saw her performe ‘When We Were Young’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

But the show drew criticism for a controversial sketch in which the singer and series regular Kate McKinnon played white divorcees lusting over African men.

Advertisement

Vibe journalist Shenequa Golding was among those that commented on the skit saying it was “tone def [sic], insensitive and inappropriate” given the current EndSARS protests taking place on the continent.

“Men and women in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of the Congo are fighting for their lives and to reduce the continent as sexual destination for white women is shameful,” she wrote.