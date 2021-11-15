NewsMusic News

Adele debuts new songs ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is A Game’ on TV special

She performed songs from '30' and sat down with Oprah for an in-depth interview on a CBS special last night (November 14)

By Will Richards
Adele. Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for September Management
Adele debuted three new songs from her upcoming album ’30’ during her TV special last night (November 14) – watch her perform ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Love Is A Game’ below.

The special, titled Adele: One Night Only, aired on CBS last night and included live performances from the singer – debuting songs from ‘30’ live for the first time – as well as a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, billed as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son”.

In the performance part of the show, she performed a full version of ‘Hold On’, a song she has been teasing in a trailer for the special as well as an Amazon Christmas advert, alongside full debuts of new tracks ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Love Is A Game’.

Watch the performances below:

After its premieres on CBS, Adele: One Night Only is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. It will be followed by a UK TV special, An Audience With Adele on ITV, set to air on November 21.

Next summer, Adele will make her comeback on UK stages with two headline appearances at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. Tickets for both events have now sold out.

‘30’ marks the follow-up to 2015’s ‘25’, and has thus far been promoted with lead single ‘Easy On Me’. Much of the album will touch on Adele’s 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, which she alluded to earlier this week when she said that ‘30’ would have been scrapped if she had to postpone it any further.

