Adele, Ed Sheeran and Inflo lead 2022 Ivor Novello Award nominations

Adele, Ed Sheeran, producer Inflo and Little Simz lead the nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards, which honour outstanding songwriting and composition.

With four nods, Inflo – real name Dean Josiah Cover – is the most-nominated artist at this year’s awards. Sheeran is up for three Ivors, while Adele and Little Simz are up for two each.

Adele, Coldplay, Dave, Sheeran and RAYE are the five artists nominated for Songwriter of the Year. Up for Best Song Musically and Lyrically are Rag’n’bone Man‘s ‘All You Ever Wanted’, Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Haunted House’ by Holly Humberstone, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan‘s ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ and ‘Seventeen Going Under’ by Sam Fender.

The Best Contemporary Song category features Russ Millions and Tion Wayne‘s ‘Body’, James Blake and SZA‘s ‘Coming Back’, ‘Don’t Judge Me’ by FKA twigs, Fred Again.. and Headie One, ‘I Love You, I Hate You’ by Little Simz (produced by Inflo) and ‘Just For Me’ by PinkPantheress, who is also nominated in the Rising Star category.

The Best Album category, meanwhile, includes Cleo Sol for ‘Mother’, SAULT for ‘Nine’ and Little Simz for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. Inflo is nominated for his work on those three records. The two other nominees in the category are Laura Mvula and Dann Hume for ‘Pink Noise’ and Sleaford Mods for ‘Spare Ribs’.

“It’s been a standout year for music and I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year,” commented Ivors judge and previous winner Shaznay Lewis.

“Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories. As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”

See the full nominations list below. The 2022 Ivor Novello Awards will take place next month on May 19. Last year’s big Ivors winners included Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas and Dave.

The nominees for the 2022 Ivor Novello Awards are:

Best Album

‘Mother’

Written by Cleo Sol and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover

Performed by Cleo Sol

‘Nine’

Written by Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Jack Peńate

Performed by SAULT

‘Pink Noise’

Written by Dann Hume and Laura Mvula

Performed by Laura Mvula

‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz

Performed by Little Simz

‘Spare Ribs’

Written by Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson

Performed by Sleaford Mods

Best Contemporary Song

‘Body’

Written by Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne

Performed by Russ Millions and Tion Wayne

‘Coming Back’

Written by James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA

Performed by James Blake Ft. Sza

‘Don’t Judge Me’

Written by FKA twigs, Fred Again.. and Headie One

Performed by FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again..

‘I Love You, I Hate You’

Written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz

Performed by Little Simz

‘Just For Me’

Written by Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos Performed By PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year

Adele

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

RAYE

Best Original Film Score

‘After Love’

Composed by Chris Roe

‘Censor’

Composed by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch

‘Last Night In Soho’

Composed by Steven Price

‘Spencer’

Composed by Jonny Greenwood

‘The World To Come’

Composed by Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Video Game Score

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Composed by Richard Jacques

‘Omno’

Composed by Benedict Nichols

‘Returnal’

Composed by Bobby Krlic

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

‘All You Ever Wanted’

Written by Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag’N’Bone Man Performed by Rag’N’Bone Man

‘Easy On Me’

Written by Adele and Greg Kurstin

Performed by Adele

‘Haunted House’

Written by Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton

Performed by Holly Humberstone

‘Let’s Go Home Together’

Written by James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn Performed by Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan

‘Seventeen Going Under’

Written by Sam Fender

Performed by Sam Fender

Best Television Soundtrack

‘Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley’

Composed by Jessica Dannheisser

‘Landscapers’

Composed by Arthur Sharpe

‘Robin Robin’

Composed by Ben Please and Beth Porter

‘The Outlaws’

Composed by Stew Jackson and Dan Jones

‘The Serpent’

Composed by Dominic Scherrer

PRS For Music Most Performed Work

‘Bad Habits’

Written by Fred again.., Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran

Performed By Ed Sheeran

‘Bed’

Written by David Guetta, Jin Jin, RAYE and Giorgio Tuinfort

Performed by Joel Corry, RAYE and David Guetta

‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU Remix)

Written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith

Performed by Elton John and Dua Lipa

‘Little Bit Of Love’

Written by Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle

Performed by Tom Grennan

‘Shivers’

Written by Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran

Performed By Ed Sheeran

Rising Star Award With Apple Music

Ashaine White

Luz

Matilda Mann

Naomi Kimpenu

PinkPantheress