Adele explains viral meme of her at NBA game

Adele has shed light onto the story behind the viral meme of her at an NBA game.

The moment took place when the British singer was spotted sitting courtside at an NBA All-Star game in the US, looking less than impressed by what was going on around her.

Appearing on the celebrity cam portion of the event, the cameras zoomed in on Adele, who refused to make eye contact and instead looked solemnly around the room until she was no longer filmed. Not long after, an image of the moment popped up online and received countless responses.

Now, the London artist has addressed the meme, and explained why she appeared so unhappy in the clip.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying fuck?” Adele asked her guests during a show at her Las Vegas residency, ‘Weekends With Adele’. “It sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So, obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re asking for it.”

She then went on to explain that she had been trying to find Michael Jordan at the event, when camera people for the NBA approached her to ask if she was willing to be put on camera. She declined, but was filmed regardless – hence the expression.

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’… I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed.

“I was like, ‘These motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will’,” she explained, also saying that she “didn’t realise they were airing it on TV,” and openly showed her frustration in an attempt to make them go away.

Upon the moment going out live, viewers were quick to make the moment into a meme. “Boy does Adele look happy or what?” one joked on X/Twitter, while another added “Homegirl looks pissed” (via The Independent).

At the ‘Weekends With Adele’ show, the musician also jokingly addressed apparent comments about her lips, which insinuated that she had cosmetic enhancements. “The reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking,” she told the crowd.

In other Adele news, the artist is set to wrap up her residency in Las Vegas soon, and move on to another residency in Europe.

The singer confirmed she would be holding a residency in the German city of Munich at the end of last month, set to be held at the purpose built Messe arena from August 2-24.

Following the announcement, she went on to add more shows to the residency due to high demand, including two final shows on August 30 and 31. They mark her first mainland gigs on the continent since 2016.