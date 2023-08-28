Adele fan who she defended from security thanks her in video message

An Adele fan who was defended by the singer from security during a recent Vegas show has thanked her in a message posted to TikTok.

Earlier this week, Adele stopped a show of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency after spotting that the fan was being told off by security and fellow concertgoers.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said.

After identifying the fan, she said to security: “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?”

She then added to the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

The fan then identified themselves as TikTok user @juanp_lastra, who posted a video of footage taken during the show, which shows a member of venue staff approaching him and saying: “Look behind you! Everybody’s upset with you.”

In the caption, he wrote: “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.”

He added: “I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

