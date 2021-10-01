NewsMusic News

Adele fans believe new album is coming as ’30’ billboards emerge

The singer has been teasing the follow-up to 2015's '25' for years

By Will Richards
Adele
Adele on 'Saturday Night Live'. Credit: YouTube/Still

Fans believe that Adele is set to return with a new album soon, as billboards with reported album title ’30’ on them have begun to emerge.

As a number of fan pages on social media have pointed out, photos have been taken of a billboard with the number emblazoned on it, and another with ’30’ broadcast onto the outside of a building in Dubai.

Adele released her last album ’25’ in 2015, with the number of the album title corresponding to the age of the singer when she started working on the record. Now 33, Adele would have begun work on ’30’ in 2018 or early 2019 if it is indeed the title of the new album.

See the posts of the billboards below:

Fans on social media are also speculating that Adele’s new album is related to the news that Taylor Swift is bringing forwards the release of the re-recorded version of her album ‘Red’.

The re-recording of the pop star’s 2012 album, which will “be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album, is set to feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and more.

It was scheduled to be released on November 19, but will now arrive seven days earlier on November 12, with fans believing that the move is related to another big album arriving on the album’s original drop date.

After guest-hosting Saturday Night Live back in October, Adele signalled that she could make her return to music this year.

“I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Peace out ’til next year.”

Speaking during her SNL opening monologue, Adele explained why she hadn’t chosen to be that week’s musical guest in addition to her hosting duties (H.E.R served as the musical guest instead) and gave an update on the progress of her upcoming new album.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she said, adding: “I’d rather put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

