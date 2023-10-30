Adele gets emotional at Vegas show after spotting doctor who delivered her baby

Adele was seen getting emotional at her recent show in Las Vegas, after spotting the doctor who delivered her baby in the audience.

The moment took place at the singer’s gig on Saturday night (October 28), as part of her ongoing ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas. Mid-way through her show – which saw her dressed as Morticia Adams in light of Halloween – she stopped in her tracks after spotting the doctor in the audience.

“Shut up!” she exclaimed during a rendition of her 2015 hit ‘When We Were Young’, running over to give a man in the audience a hug (via Billboard). “Oh my God! Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby,” she continued as the band continued playing. “I haven’t seen you for years.”

The doctor in question was the OB-GYN who delivered the singer’s son, Angelo, back in 2012 to Adele and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“He delivered my son,” she continued, speaking to the crowd while getting visibly emotional (via the Mirror). “I took a double look and he’s here. I’m desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell, so I might give you a call. My son turned 11 a couple of weeks ago and he’s not a baby anymore, it’s crazy.”

She also joked, saying: “I don’t want everyone to know who has seen inside my insides.”

Find footage of the moment below.

Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”. 🥹 — #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/5NLDkoahEx — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 29, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Adele has made headlines since kicking off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Earlier this month, the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer revealed that she has been sober for around three months after becoming a “borderline alcoholic” throughout her 20s.

Elsewhere at the shows, a fan proposed to her from the audience, and she confirmed that she would no longer be taking selfies with concertgoers due to worries that she may catch COVID-19.

Additionally, last month, she explained how her security team had to remove some “fucking raucous” audience members at the shows, and before that, warned jokingly concertgoers that she’d “fucking kill” anyone who threw items at her while she performed.

At the show over this past weekend, Adele paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry and described his portrayal of Chandler in Friends as “probably the best comedic character of all time”.

The tribute arrived after Perry was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. Following the news, many others from the entertainment world have come forward to pay their respects.