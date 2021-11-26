Adele has reportedly been approached for a Netflix special

Adele has reportedly been approached by Netflix for a special on her comeback.

The documentary would feature footage from her forthcoming BST Hyde Park shows next year, according to The Sun.

The singer-songwriter recently featured in specials on CBS and ITV.

“Adele is the most in-demand woman of the moment and Netflix thinks it could create something really special with her,” a source told the newspaper.

“Her team have been app­r­oached about a possible multi-million-pound film that would chart her comeback and huge BST shows next July. At the moment any plans for a world tour are on ice because of COVID and this film could bring Adele live closer to fans who weren’t able to get tickets.”

NME has contacted Netflix for confirmation on the project.

Adele meanwhile has claimed that her and Drake are “a dying breed” within the music industry.

“There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it,” she said.

“We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of like, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get out’. We existed in the old school-ness of the industry that we grew up watching and aspiring to [be part of].”

She went on to say that “the whole reason” her and Drake are so close is because of their unique lifestyles.

“Having access to someone else that knows exactly what it’s like to be in a certain position sometimes… If I try and talk to one of my other friends about it, they’ll have no idea what I’m talking about. They’re like, ‘Can’t relate!’ So they just switch off,” she continued.

“I can say something to [Drake] and he won’t judge me for it, you know? So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

Earlier this week, Adele’s latest studio effort ’30’ became the biggest selling album in the US in 2021 after just three days.

In a three-star review of the record, NME wrote: “This devastating level of honesty means that, despite its more experimental moments, ‘30’ still winds up feeling like trademark Adele, in its own way, most of the time. And after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent.”