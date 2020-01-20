Adele’s manager confirms she’s releasing new music in 2020

Adele‘s manager has confirmed that the singer is set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’ and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

The last time the singer herself hinted that new music was coming was when she turned 31 last May. At the time she said: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.

Last year, the singer also announced that she had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki.

The singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news in a statement which read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple had been together for seven years and reportedly married in 2017. Adele, who is famously guarded about her private life, confirmed that she married Konecki at the 2017 Grammys.

Earlier this month, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the new decade by sharing a throwback clip of herself singing Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’.

“At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I’d be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change,” she wrote on Instagram.