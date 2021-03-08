Adele named UK’s best-selling female album artist of the century

Adele has been named as the UK’s best-selling female album artist of the century.

The London singer topped the chart from The British Phonographic Industry (BPI), fending off competition from the likes of Pink, Madonna, Rihanna, Dido and Amy Winehouse in sixth.

Her second album, ‘21‘, also holds the title for the UK’s number one album by a female artist since 2000, after shifting just shy of 6 million copies in the UK alone.

The new statistics have been unveiled to coincide with the confirmed return of National Album Day on October 21, which will adopt ‘Celebrating Women In Music’ as its 2021 theme.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, and Kim Bayley, Chief Executive Entertainment Retailers Association, the organisations behind National Album Day, said: “We are delighted that National Album Day is returning for a fourth edition, shining a light this year on the tremendous contribution women make to music through the album format, supported by our official partners Bowers & Wilkins and BBC Sounds.

“While the ways in which fans enjoy music constantly evolve, the album remains central to artists’ self-expression and to fans’ understanding of what an artist has to say. National Album Day is an opportunity for artists and fans alike to celebrate this much loved artform and remind ourselves of its continuing power to tell stories, influence and inspire.”

Elsewhere, Adele’s close friend, comedian Alan Carr, revealed that she has played him some of the songs on her anticipated album – hailing them as “so amazing”.