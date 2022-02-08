Adele says “not many people” make “personal” albums anymore at BRITs 2022

Adele has commented on “personal” albums in modern music, saying “not many people” make them these days, during the BRIT Awards 2022.

At the event tonight (February 8), which took place at London’s The O2, the singer took home three trophies – Album Of The Year for ’30’, Song Of The Year for ‘Easy On Me’, and Artist Of The Year.

Collecting the Album Of The Year trophy at the end of the night, Adele reflected on the nature of the record, which detailed her experiences of divorce. “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, to his dad – this album was all of our journey, not just mine,” she began.

Advertisement

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, cos not many people do stuff like that anymore. My son has been so gracious – so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him.”

the third win of the night for @Adele as '30' takes home @MastercardUK Album of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/BLbUxC9tz8 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

She continued to single out producer Inflo, who won Producer Of The Year at the BRITs tonight, saying he “really changed my life”. “Not just with my music, but he really helped me in so many ways,” she said. “‘Flo, I love you – this is for you as well.”

Earlier in the evening, while collecting Artist Of The Year, Adele praised her fellow nominees, particularly Little Simz. “I wanna say a massive congratulations to Little Simz – I’ve got so much love for you, I think you’re absolutely [censored out],” she said. The British rapper won Best New Artist at the awards show.

“Dave, Ed [Sheeran], Sam [Fender] – I’m so proud to be in your company,” Adele added, before sharing some advice for her fellow artists. “I love being an artist – I really do – and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job,” she said. “England, the UK, we have so many incredible, new, young artists coming up and never lose sight of why you are who you are. The reason people are into you is because of something you have in you. Don’t ever let go of that ever.”

it's the second win of the night for @Adele, as she wins Artist of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/5poy7I9h9p — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Advertisement

Adele was the big winner of the night, which also saw the likes of Sheeran, Fender, Dave, Wolf Alice, Silk Sonic and more take home trophies. She also performed the song ‘I Drink Wine’ at the event, alongside performances from Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Dave, Fender, and Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon. You can find all of the winners from the night here.

This year saw the BRITs change the traditional gendered categories to Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year. Despite that move, the ceremony featured the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010.