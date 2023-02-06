Adele on the only reason she’s going to the Super Bowl

Adele has declared the only reason she’s going to the Super Bowl this weekend is to watch Rihanna‘s highly anticipated halftime show.

Rihanna is set to perform live for the first time in five years on Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, an opportunity she has previously described as “an entertainer’s dream”.

Adele mentioned that she was going to the Super Bowl during a show as part of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “I’m going just for Rihanna,” she told an audience member. “I don’t give a flying fuck.”

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

Back in January, Rihanna teased her performance on social media, in which the voices of fans asked her where she had been (in partial reference, perhaps, to her own 2011 single ‘Where Have You Been’).

The artist was previously offered the chance to headline the 2019 Halftime Show. She turned the offer down in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.

Rihanna’s last live performance was at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

Elsewhere, Adele took home the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance with her song ‘Easy On Me’. She was nominated for six other awards, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently filed a trademark for the phrase ‘Fenty Kids’, suggesting that a line of children’s clothing could potentially be her next business endeavour. She has started various successful business endeavours under the Fenty name in the last few years, most notably Fenty Beauty. She also started a lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which holds a runway show every year.