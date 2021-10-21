Adele owns a framed piece of Celine Dion’s used chewing gum

Adele has revealed that she owns a framed piece of Celine Dion‘s used chewing gum.

The singer, who releases her fourth album ’30’ next month, was asked what her most “prized possession” was during the latest edition of Vogue‘s ’73 Questions’ series.

Taking the camera into her house, she then presented the interviewer with a black-and-white picture frame. “It’s pretty amazing,” she said. Inside, we see a piece of paper bearing Dion’s gum and a handwritten note.

“James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke’, which I did, he did it with [Dion] and knew how much of a fan of hers I was,” Adele explained. “And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and framed it for me.

“And it’s my proudest possession!” she added. You can watch the video below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele was asked to choose between Blur or Oasis (“Blur”), Liam or Noel Gallagher (“definitely Liam, without a doubt!”) and Spice Girls or The Beatles (“Spice Girls”).

The star also recalled the advice John Mayer gave her after she underwent throat surgery in 2011.

“He was very encouraged to stay silent and patient and [said] that my injury was a very common singer injury so I shouldn’t worry about it,” she said. “He was great. He’s such a sweetheart. I like him so much.”

Last Friday (October 15), Adele released her long-awaited comeback track ‘Easy On Me’. She revealed in a recent interview that there were “three options” for her lead single from ’30’.

“Obviously ‘Easy on Me,’” she said, “and then there’s another one which is like, I got very into Goldfrapp again.

“There’s another one that’s very sort of ’70s, like piano, singer-songwriter-y,” she added. “When I say piano, I mean it’s got a whole band on it, but just very Carpenters, like very Elton, whatever.”

Adele’s new album ’30’ arrives on November 19.