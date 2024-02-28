Adele pauses Las Vegas residence due to illness

Adele has postponed five weeks of her ongoing Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Today (February 28), the esteemed singer-songwriter took to social media to announce that she has to “pause” five weekends worth of dates of her long-running residency, revealing that she had fallen ill “at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.”

She went on to explain that she continued on with several shows through the sickness but has since suffered the consequences: “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s taken a toll on my voice.”

“And so, on doctors’ orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information ASAP,” Adele wrote.

Adele has also confirmed that the postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 29 and 30.

In late October last year, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be extending her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at the Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The extended tour was originally expected to end in June, but could potentially be stretched out even further with the newly postponed dates.

The residency originally began in November 2022, having been postponed at the last minute in January of that year.

Last month, Adele said she will embark on a world tour on her next album cycle. In the middle of a Vegas show, Adele revealed that fans will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’, but she will tour it more than she has done with albums in the past. “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told her audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

At the end of January, she also confirmed that she would be holding a residency in Munich, German city at the end of last month and has so far announced a total of 10 shows at the purpose built Munich Messe arena.