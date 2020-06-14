Adele pays tribute to Grenfell fire victims: “We’re still united for change and justice”

Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, speaking on the third anniversary of the disaster which killed 72 people.

Posting on Instagram today (June 14), the singer wrote: “Today, Sunday, is three years since #Grenfell. 72 lives will be forever in our hearts.

“Join with me & @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to show that we’re still united for change & justice. Follow @grenfell_united for more info. #Grenfell #Demandchange.”

The day after the Grenfell fire, Adele attended the scene to comfort victims and their families. In the following days, she also visited a local fire station for “tea and cuddles”, and treated children from Grenfell to a private screening of ‘Despicable Me 3’.

At a performance later that month (June 29, 2017), the singer described meeting those affected as “one of the most intense experiences of my life” and said that those affected were “not receiving the things we think they are”.

She continued: “It’s a fucking mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”

Earlier this month (June 3), Adele spoke out about the death of George Floyd, saying that racism is “alive and well everywhere”.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the singer said. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.”