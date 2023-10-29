Adele pays tribute to “incredibly brave” Matthew Perry

Adele has paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry at her recent concert in Las Vegas.

Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in Friends, was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. While Perry is believed to have drowned, a confirmed cause of death has yet to be announced.

At her show that night, Adele paused to speak of the actor. According to the LA Times, The British pop star said: “I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life. He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

Though Adele said she has “never met [Perry] in my life”, the singer recalled fond childhood memories of the actor’s work as Chandler Bing.

“One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12, did the best Chandler impression,” she recounted. “He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler.”

Adele also said Perry “was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.” The Friends star wrote of his experiences with alcohol and opioid addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Adele herself recently announced her own sobriety this month after admitting she was a “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s.

Since the announcement of Perry’s death, tributes have flooded in from the entertainment industry and beyond. Saturday Night Live honoured the actor in their most recent episode, whilst Friends castmates and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have shared their own messages. For a running list of tributes, read here.