Adele postpones Las Vegas residency: “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can”

Adele has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency in an emotional video.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency was scheduled to kick off at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21, and was slated to run for 12 weeks, through April 16. The concerts were also supposed to be her first since 2017.

Adele took to Instagram on Thursday night (January 20) to break the news to her fans via a video. She said, teary-eyed: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m gutted – I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele said she and her team are currently working on rescheduling the residency dates and that they’re “gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

The Las Vegas residency was meant to support Adele’s recent chart-topping album, ’30’. Released in November, the album received a three-star review from NME’s El Hunt, who wrote: “After fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent”.

On January 12, the British pop powerhouse shared a black-and-white music video for ‘Oh My God’, off ’30’. ’30’ was also named the biggest selling album of 2021 in the UK, selling over 600,000 copies.