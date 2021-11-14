Adele previews anthemic new song ‘Hold On’ in clip for CBS special ‘Adele: One Night Only”

Adele has shared a second preview of her new song ‘Hold On’, set to be debuted in her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

Premiering tonight (November 14) ahead of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album ‘30’ next Friday (November 19), the two-hour special will include live performances from the singer – debuting songs from ‘30’ live for the first time – as well as a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.

The Oprah chat has been described as Adele’s “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son”.

Advertisement

CBS aired a clip from the interview this morning, while Adele herself shared a preview of the performance, delivering a theatrical rendition of ‘Hold On’ alongside a full orchestra; the song was previously teased in an Amazon Christmas advert.

Watch the new One Night Only clip, as well as a snippet of Adele’s interview with Oprah, below:

EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive clip from their wide-ranging interview, @Oprah asks @Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on her new song, “Hold On.” Adele told Oprah that her friends would tell her to “hold on” whenever she was “struggling.” pic.twitter.com/5BlG2ctZzF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021

After it premieres on CBS tonight, Adele: One Night Only will stream exclusively on Paramount+. It will be followed by a UK TV special, An Audience With Adele on ITV, set to air on November 21.

Next summer, Adele will make her comeback on UK stages with two headline appearances at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. Tickets for both events have now sold out.

Advertisement

‘30’ marks the follow-up to 2015’s ‘25’, and has thus far been promoted with lead single ‘Easy On Me’. Much of the album will touch on Adele’s 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, which she alluded to earlier this week when she said that ‘30’ would have been scrapped if she had to postpone it any further.

Reviewing ‘Easy On Me’ for NME, Nick Levine said: “This song will chime with anyone going through a quarter-life crisis, a mid-life crisis, or just a crisis of a hangover. And if you look to Adele’s music to make you cry, you won’t be disappointed.”