Adele has promised her fans that her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas will “absolutely 100 per cent” happen this year.

The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21, with the run of shows extending through to April.

However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night of her residency, telling her fans in a video message that her show wasn’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said. Weekends with Adele has yet to be rescheduled.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on BBC One tonight (February 11), Adele moved to reassure her fans that her Vegas residency will still be taking place in 2022.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” she told Norton (via BBC News). “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Speaking about why she had to postpone the residency last month, Adele said: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

The singer added: “We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year.”

Adele was the winner of three BRIT awards on Tuesday night (February 8), winning Album Of The Year (for ‘30′), Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year (for ‘Easy On Me’). She also performed her song ‘I Drink Wine’ live during the ceremony.

Last night (February 10), Adele made a surprise appearance at G-A-Y at London’s Heaven nightclub.