Adele recalls how nervous she was when Lady Gaga came to see her perform

Adele has recalled feeling “really, really nervous” after finding out Lady Gaga was in the audience at one of her shows.

The British singer recalled the experience during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining how she became anxious knowing that the pop icon was in the audience.

The moment occurred at one of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency shows at the Caesar’s Palace venue in Las Vegas, when she knew that the ‘Shallow’ singer would be in attendance for the night.

“There’s been one [celebrity] there that I shit myself the whole show: Gaga,” she recalled to the outlet. “And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard.”

“I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.’ I was judging myself,” she continued. “She’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

“I don’t get told who’s coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up,” she added.

Lady Gaga is just one of many famous faces from the music world who have been spotted in the audience at Adele’s ongoing residency in Nevada. Previously, the likes of Shania Twain and Jennifer Lopez have been seen in the crowd, as well as other celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Stephen Merchant.

Earlier this year, Adele was left emotional at one of the shows after spotting the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd. In the interview with THR, she also explained how she got his number and texted him after the show.

Currently, the 2023 residency shows have come to an end, and the singer is set to take a break from her residency for the remainder of the year. The final leg of the shows at Caesar’s Palace will begin again next month.

Last month it was confirmed that Adele would be extending her residency until June 2024 – adding an extra 32 shows to the schedule. “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have,” the singer wrote on X/Twitter, confirming the news. “I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

The residency originally began in November 2022, having been postponed at the last minute in January of that year.