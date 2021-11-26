Adele records fastest selling album of 2021 so far in the UK as ’30’ goes to Number One

Adele has scored a UK chart double with her new album ‘30‘ and single ‘Easy On Me‘.

The singer-songwriter shot straight to the top spot with her fourth LP, which has become the fastest selling record of 2021 so far after clocking up 261,000 sales.

It also scored the biggest first-week sales for an album since Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ in 2017, as well as the biggest opener for a female solo album since Adele’s last album, ‘25‘, in 2015, according to the Official Charts Company.

The record is this week’s biggest seller on vinyl, with 16,700 copies sold on wax and the most-streamed album of the week with a staggering 55.7million plays across its 12 tracks.

Adele has now topped the chart with all of her albums, a record for a female artist.

Her single ‘Easy On Me’ has also maintained the top spot in the UK singles chart for the sixth week in a row.

The track is now Adele’s longest-running Number One in the UK singles chart, outstripping her 2011 hit single ‘Someone Like You’.

The singer spent the week in a three-way chart battle with herself, beating off two other tracks from ’30’, ‘Oh My God’, which claims the week’s highest new entry at Number Two, and ‘I Drink Wine’, which finds itself at Number Four.

It comes after the record recently became the biggest selling album in the US in 2021 after just three days.

Elsewhere in the album charts, Oasis went in a Number Four with their live ‘Knebworth 1996’ album. It is their first UK top 10 album in 11 years.