Adele reflects on the past year in 34th birthday post: “I’ve never been happier!”

Adele has reflected on the past year of her life in a social media post marking her 34th birthday.

The London singer returned to action in 2021 with the release of her fourth studio album ‘30′ (which was the best-selling LP in the world last year), before going on to win three BRITs at this year’s ceremony.

She was, however, forced to postpone her planned Las Vegas residency back in January due to “delivery delays” and COVID-related issues. The singer has since said that the shows will “absolutely 100 per cent” happen this year.

Marking her 34th birthday yesterday (May 5), Adele shared a post on her social media channels in which she reflected on how she’s “never been happier” and said: “What a difference a year makes!”

“If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!” she wrote. “I’ve never been happier!”

Adele added: “So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always.”

Adele will perform two huge outdoor London shows in July as part of BST Hyde Park – you can find any remaining tickets for the gigs here.

The singer has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year and Best Song Musically and Lyrically at the 2022 Ivor Novello awards, which will take place later this month. She’s been nominated alongside the likes of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and RAYE.