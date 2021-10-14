Adele returns with first single in five years, ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has shared ‘Easy On Me’, her first new song in five years and the first single to be lifted from forthcoming album ’30’ ahead of its arrival in full next month.

“Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child,” Adele sings on the stirring piano-led ballad’s soaring refrain. “Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me / I had no time to choose what I chose to do.”

‘Easy On Me’ was co-produced and co-written with Greg Kurstin, and arrives alongside a video directed by Xavier Dolan, who previously helmed the singer’s ‘Hello’ clip. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart,” Dolan commented in a statement.

Advertisement

“I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Watch the video for ‘Easy On Me’ below:

Adele officially announced ’30’ earlier this week, confirming that the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ will arrive on November 19.

The news came after billboards bearing the number “30” appeared in a number of cities earlier this month, leading fans to speculate that it was the title of the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album.

Advertisement

Writing a message alongside the confirmation, Adele said: “I’ve learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way.

“I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself if new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”