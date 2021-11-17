Adele has revealed that she considered not releasing her fourth album ’30’.

The singer-songwriter’s new record – the follow-up to 2015’s ’25’ – is due to arrive this Friday (November 19), having been previewed by the comeback track ‘Easy On Me’ as well as ‘Hold On’.

Adele previously confirmed that the new material delves into the aftermath of her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, explaining that ’30’ was her most personal and “sensitive” album to date.

During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, which aired today (November 17), the star said: “There were moments when I was writing these songs – and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that – where I was like, ‘Maybe I don’t need to put this album out. Like maybe I should write another’.”

She continued: “Just because music is my therapy. I’m never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit’. It’s not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it’s normally a basement and there’s no fucking windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me.

“So I’m basically running away. And no one would’ve known I’d written that record. And it’s like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff.”