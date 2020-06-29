Adele revisits 2016 Glastonbury headline set while “five ciders in”

Adele was among those watching on on Saturday night (June 27) during the BBC’s rebroadcast of her 2016 headline set at Glastonbury.

The singer’s set featured as part of the BBC’s ‘Glastonbury Experience’ over the weekend, which showed classic sets from previous Glastonbury Festivals to make up for this year’s cancelled edition.

During Saturday’s broadcast of her 2016 Pyramid Stage headline slot, Adele shared two pictures of herself watching on from home on Instagram along with the caption “five ciders in”.

The second picture she posted saw the singer wearing the same dress that she wore on stage for her Glastonbury appearance — you can see the post below.

Replying to the post and referencing Adele’s sporadic activity on Instagram, Skepta commented: “Finally got your Instagram password lol.”

In a separate post that she shared on Saturday night which featured an image of her on stage at Glastonbury, Adele replied to one fan who asked whether the post was signalling that an album release was imminent.

“Of course it’s not [coming out],” Adele replied. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

Last week, Adele’s manager confirmed that the singer’s new album won’t be arriving in September as previously planned.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops,” Jonathan Dickins said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”