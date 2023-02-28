Adele rumoured to be engaged to Rich Paul

Adele is engaged to her partner Rich Paul, according to reports.

The ’30’ singer is said to have been dating the sports agent since 2021. Last year, the pair moved in together into the former home of Sylvester Stallone in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County, California (via the Independent).

Now, multiple outlets have reported that Adele and Paul are engaged to be married. Deux Moi cites a “very reliable source” who claims the couple are “planning a summer wedding”. Neither party has commented on the speculation.

Per Evening Standard, Adele was also spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at the latest show of her current Las Vegas residency last weekend.

During an interview with ELLE last August, she addressed previous engagement rumours that were sparked following her appearance at the BRITs 2022. “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewellery, boy!” she said, referring to the ring she wore to the ceremony.

Adele told the publication that she’d “never been in love like this” before, explaining: “I’m obsessed with [Paul]. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Speaking about her plans for the future, the star said she “absolutely” wanted to get married again and have more children.

Adele was briefly married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki. Their son, Angelo, was born in 2012. The singer’s most recent studio album delved into the aftermath of her divorce from Konecki.

The current Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas is due to conclude on March 25, having kicked off last November.

At a recent concert, Adele opened up about the back injuries she is suffering from. “I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not fucking there anymore,” she said. “It’s worn away.”

Adele took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Easy On Me’) at the Grammys 2023 earlier this month.