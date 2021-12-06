Adele says her Instagram password was taken off her after posting just one picture

Adele has revealed that her Instagram password was taken off her after she posted just one picture of herself.

The singer said the picture in question was the image of her wearing Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival in 2020.

She told beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials: “In COVID, they [Adele’s management] let me have my password. I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact.”

Advertisement

Adele continued: “They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.

“Then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I ever posted myself. And then they took my password away from me again.”

At the time, the singer-songwriter was accused of cultural appropriation over the image.

But the singer was also defended by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Alexandra Burke and Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy, with the latter describing the controversy as “poppycock” on Twitter.

Advertisement

“This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of ‘dress up’ or ‘masquerade’,” Lammy wrote at the time. “Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters.”

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter recently announced a 12-week residency in Las Vegas.

The residency entitled ‘Weekends With Adele’ comes ahead of her two sold-out dates at BST Hyde Park in the UK next summer.

She will be performing two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21 through to April 16, 2022.