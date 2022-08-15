Adele says her postponed Vegas show had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”

Adele has discussed the problems with her initial Las Vegas residency show, saying she postponed it because it had “no soul”.

The singer was due to start the residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 21 this year, with the run of shows extending through to April. However, Adele postponed the gigs the day before the opening night, telling her fans in a video that her show wasn’t ready.

Last month, Adele announced that all the previously postponed ‘Weekends With Adele’ concerts had now been rescheduled. In addition to the 24 previously announced shows, a further eight new shows were also unveiled.

After discussing how the cancellation left her “a shell of a person,” Adele has now discussed the specific reasons for the last-minute postponement.

Speaking to ELLE in a rare interview, Adele said: “It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Of the problems with the show, she added: “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Of the time after the announcement, Adele added: “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

In a statement when announcing the rescheduled gigs, which take place across the end of 2023 and into early 2023, Adele said: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

Adele’s shows at The Colosseum at Cesar’s Palace:

NOVEMBER 2022

18, 19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

Recently, Adele gave her first public concert in five years at Hyde Park in London.