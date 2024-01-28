Adele says she’ll do a world tour for her next album

Adele has said she will embark on a world tour on her next album cycle.

The artist recently resumed her ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency, which will be running at Caesar’s Palace until June after being extended.

In the middle of the show, Adele revealed that fans will probably have a while to wait before she releases the follow-up to 2021’s ’30’, but she will tour it more than she has done with albums in the past.

““I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told her audience last night (January 27). “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

A few months ago, Adele mentioned that the Vegas residency has helped her “fall back in love with performing live again”.

“I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” Adele wrote on X when it was announced her residency was being extended.

“Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!”

Adele also recently explained why she has had such large gaps between her albums.

“Sometimes I wonder if people think I’m calculated when I disappear for years on end and I’m elusive and I believe that less is more or something like that,” she said. But the real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old. So if you do the math, that means that at the height of ‘21’… I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful,” she continued. “And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I fucking got away with it!”