Adele says she’s no longer taking selfies during her Las Vegas shows

Adele has said that she will no longer be able to take selfies with fans during her Las Vegas shows.

The musician, whose Las Vegas residency is due to end in November, said an increase in COVID cases was to blame for the decision.

Throughout her stint in Vegas, Adele has regularly filmed videos and took photos with fans in the audience.

“Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am,” Adele said during her most recent show. “However, I’m hanging on by a thread trying not to get COVID” (via Music News).

“Everyone that I know that I work with has fucking COVID, so it’s a miracle that I haven’t had it yet,” she added. “And I really do love chatting to you, but I don’t want to get sick, I’ll take selfies from a distance or shoot your vid.

“I might have symptoms and then I can’t do my show and I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows. I just can’t risk getting ill. Honestly, my immune system is in the gutter and I want to be close to you and stuff like that, but I just can’t risk it.”

She continued: “I got the flu in my last break two days after my final show, and I was thrilled…I don’t mind getting the flu in my break. I don’t mind getting sick in my break. I have got nine weeks left. This is my 26th weekend. It was my 50th show last Saturday, which felt like such a milestone.”

The ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency, which run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will come to an end on November 4.

Meanwhile, an Adele fan who was defended by the singer from security during a recent Vegas show has thanked her in a message posted to TikTok.

Adele recently stopped a show after spotting that the fan was being told off by security and fellow concertgoers.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said.

After identifying the fan, she said to security: “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?”

She then added to the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

The fan identified themselves as TikTok user @juanp_lastra and wrote in a caption: “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.

“I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me.”

He added: “I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

Elsewhere in Adele’s Vegas residency, the singer helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby at one of the recent shows.