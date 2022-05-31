Adele, Sex Pistols, Wet Leg and more vinyl rarities added to White Label Auction

Rare test pressings of records by Adele, Sex Pistols, Wet Leg and more acts have been added to the White Label Auction next Tuesday (June 7).

Buyers will have the chance to get their hands on white label pressings of Adele’s ’30’, the Sex Pistols’ single ‘God Save The Queen‘, a signed pressing of Wet Leg‘s self-titled debut and a white label pressing of Robbie Williams’ ‘I’ve Been Expecting You’.

Also in the additions are: Mark Knopfler’s ‘Sailing To Philadelphia’, signed by the artist; the Human League’s ‘A Very British Synthesizer Group’, and Tom Speight’s ‘Everything’s Waiting For You’, which is also signed.

The new collectible lots join previously announced test pressings by The Cure, Spice Girls, Coldplay, The Police, Eric Clapton, Simple Minds, Muse and many more.

The Cure LP’s include the band’s albums ‘Disintegration’, ‘Pornography’, ‘Seventeen Seconds’, ‘Head On The Door’ and ‘Acoustic Hits’. You can view images of the signed copies by frontman Robert Smith below.

Net profits from the auction will go to support the work of music industry charity The BRIT Trust, which since 1989 has donated around £28million to charities and causes that promote education and wellbeing through the power of music and the creative arts, such as the BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins music therapy. The White Label Auction has raised close to £60,000 for The BRIT Trust over its two editions to date.

For Sex Pistols fans, there are two 7” test pressings of ‘God Save The Queen’, which was originally released in 1977 and was recently reissued to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this Friday (June 3).

One test pressing is the version originally released on the A&M label that was later withdrawn, and the other one was released later in 1977 by Virgin Records featuring artist Jamie Reid’s iconic artwork.

Both versions (the former highly collectible and historically heavily bootlegged) are released on Friday on limited edition platinum and blue vinyl respectively, although both sold out via pre-order in less than a day so interest in the pressings is expected to be high.

175 lots of pressings will be on auction on Tuesday. The auction is hosted live on-site/online at 11am BST for UK and international collectors by the music memorabilia and vinyl specialists Omega Auctions from their Newton-Le-Willows (Greater Manchester) base.

See the full list of the acts whose test pressings will be on sale below:

ABC – Adele – Alex Harvey – Alison Moyet – Anne Marie – Art of Noise – Beastie Boys – Belle & Sebastian – Biffy Clyro – Black Grape – Brian Eno – Brad Feidel – The Buggles – Buzzcocks – Charlie XCX – Christy Moore – Cocteau Twins – Coldplay – The Cranberries – Cream – The Cure – Def Leppard – Del Amitri – Dio – Doctor Strangely Strange – Diana Ross – Dusty Springfield – Embrace – Eric Clapton – Eurythmics – The Fall – Foals – Genesis – Gorillaz – Grease OST.

Hawkwind – Heaven 17 – Human League – Iggy Pop – Iron Maiden – J Mascis – The Jam – Joe Cocker – Joel Corry – John Martyn – Kings of Convenience – Linton Kwesi Johnson – Magazine – Maisie Peters – Mamma Mia OST – Mark Knopfler – The Members – Mercury Rev – Mike Oldfield – The Moody Blues – Mott The Hoople – Muse – Ocean Colour Scene – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – The Orb – Phil Lynott – The Police – Paul Weller – Peaky Blinders OST – The Proclaimers – Richard Thompson – Rick Wakeman – Rizzle Kicks.

Ron Sexsmith – Ronnie Lane – Rory Gallagher – Roxy Music – Royal Blood – Rudimental – Rufus Wainwright – Rush – The Ruts – S Club 7 – Sam Cooke – Scott Walker – Sex Pistols – Simple Minds – Shirley Collins & Davy Graham – The Skids – The Snuts – Sparks – The Specials – Spice Girls – Squeeze – Status Quo – The Style Council – Suzanne Vega – 10CC – T-Rex & Tyrannosaurus Rex – The Teardrop Explodes – Tears for Fears – Thin Lizzy – Tim Hardin – Tom Speight – Trojan Box 7” Singles – UB40 – Underworld – Wet Leg – The Who – White Lies – Wilko.