Adele has shared a message of support for fans during the coronavirus crisis, in a new Instagram post to mark her 32nd birthday.

The singer shared a new photo of herself on Tuesday Night (May 5) as she thanked fans for the widespread birthday wishes.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to frontline workers battling coronavirus, she added: “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

It’s though that the photo was taken outside the singer’s Los Angeles home.

The latest snap comes amid widespread expectation that she’ll drop her fourth album in 2020.

In January 2020, her manager seemingly confirmed that the singer was set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’ and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

Advertisement

However, a cryptic comment then left fans convinced that the album had been pushed back to next year.

They began to doubt the release after Adele commented on an Instagram Live battle between music producers Babyface and Teddy Riley.

The clash saw each artist perform three songs before technical issues forced them to postpone the clash.

Commenting on the technological hitch in the comment section, Adele wrote: “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!”

Although the singer offered little context for the comment, fans interpreted it as a that Adele could be joining the legions of artists who have pushed back the release of their new records as a result of the global crisis.