Adele announced as guest host for next week’s episode of ‘SNL’

Adele has announced an appearance on next week’s episode (October 24) of SNL.

The star last appeared on the US sketch show as a musical guest on November 21, 2015. It was her second time performing on the programme, following her debut appearance on October 18, 2008.

Now, it has been confirmed that she will return to the comedy series next Saturday, alongside musical guest H.E.R. The British singer will serve as the guest host for the episode.

Announcing the booking on Instagram, Adele wrote: “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She continued: “Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”

Adele has been working on the follow-up to her acclaimed album ‘25’ and told friends at a wedding party it would be released in September 2020. However, months before the intended release date, her manager confirmed the record had been delayed.

In August, the star admitted she had “no idea” when the album would be released now, when a fan pressed her for a release date on Instagram.