Adele has spoken out about the death of George Floyd, saying that racism is “alive and well everywhere”.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last week (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In the wake of Floyd’s death protests have erupted across the US and all over the world, while a large number of well-known artists have expressed their outrage over Floyd’s death.

Speaking about the incident on Instagram, Adele implored people to “keep listening, keep asking and keep learning” about the issues surrounding racism.

Adele wrote: “George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.

“So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!

It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.”

Adele concluded: “I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice.” You can see the full post below:

As well as Adele, Beyoncé, Killer Mike and Janelle Monáe are just some of the many figures who have spoken out about the incident. Earlier this week (June 1), Jay-Z also released a powerful statement calling for justice for George Floyd.

After calling Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday (May 30) to further amplify the calls for justice for Floyd, Jay-Z issued a statement to further elaborate on his “very earnest conversation” with Walz and thank him for calling in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to lead Floyd’s case.

“Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me — a dad and a black man in pain,” the rapper wrote. “Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one.

“Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.”