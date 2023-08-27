Adele stops Vegas show to defend fan from security guard

Adele stopped a show at her Las Vegas residency this week to defend a fan from security guards.

The singer’s ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency has continued across the summer, and took in two more shows this weekend (August 25-26).

As footage posted online shows, Adele paused one of the shows during a rendition of ‘Water Under The Bridge’ to acknowledge a distressed fan.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said.

After identifying the fan, she said to security: “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?”

She then added to the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

Sorry guys,” Adele told the crowd before continuing the show. “He’s been bothered for the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun.”

Elsewhere in Adele’s Vegas residency, the singer helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby at one of the recent shows.

In footage shared to their Instagram and TikTok pages, Adele fans Chis Fare and his wife Shantelle Lord managed to catch the eye of the singer and have her pause her set to bring the couple up to the stage and reveal the gender of their baby.

Although any placards or signs are banned from being brought into the show, the couple managed to sneak one in, and held up a sign which read: “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”

“No one’s really allowed signs in here, I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” Adele said to the crowd, inviting the pair to the front of the stage.

Last month, the multi-Grammy-winning singer spoke out against the dangerous trend of fans throwing items at artists on stage.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment, throwing shit onstage? Have you seen that?” she said, as seen in footage posted on TikTok.

“I’ll fucking dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she warned. “Stop throwing things at the artist!”