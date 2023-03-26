Adele to extend ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency

Adele announced during what was supposed to be her final ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows that her Las Vegas residency is being extended.

The singer has been performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since November, but confirmed on stage that she’d be coming back to Vegas for more shows later in the year.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it’s not enough,” she said. “So I am coming back.” [via The Mirror]

Adele then said she’d be resuming the residency for a few weeks in June, before returning in August for a run of shows that will take her to the end of the autumn.

In addition, she also said that a concert film will be released of ‘Weekends With Adele’, which is set to be recorded at one of her upcoming shows.

Adele announces she is extending her Vegas residency, returning in June. pic.twitter.com/prgAUJut0D — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

The residency was initially meant to take place from January-April 2022 but was postponed due to Adele’s team being “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew.

Throughout the residency, Adele has made headlines for her candid between-song anecdotes. Back in February, she spoke about her recent back problems: “Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not fucking there anymore. It’s worn away.”

She had previously said during her New Years Eve show that her sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back, was “really bad” and meant she had to “waddle these days”.

She also discussed her return to therapy after her divorce, which happened in 2021 and largely inspired her most recent album ’30’. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start,” she said during the residency’s seventh performance. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day.”

She continued: “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”