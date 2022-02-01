Adele to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022

Adele has confirmed that she will be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter, whose latest album ’30’ was the UK’s biggest selling album of 2021, took to Instagram this evening (February 1) to announce the news.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” Adele wrote alongside a close up photo of herself holding a 10 of hearts playing card.

She also added that she would be taking advantage on being back in the country by stopping by The Graham Norton Show for an interview. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” she wrote.

Adele appeared to then sign off her post by addressing recent rumours that she and her boyfriend Rich Paul were having relationship issues. “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she wrote.

Adele leads this year’s BRIT Awards nominations alongside Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave with four nods each. All four artists, alongside Sam Fender, are up for the inaugural Artist of the Year award.

All winners will be revealed at the BRIT Awards ceremony, taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 22 and broadcast exclusively through ITV. The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, who replaces Jack Whitehall after four consecutive years.

Last month, Adele announced that she was having to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to COVID delays.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said on Instagram the day before the residency was set to start.

She later FaceTimed fans to apologise for postponing the shows. “I’m really sorry I’m not there,” she told one fan. “It’s the only thing I was looking forward to but not everything arrived and I’m sorry.”

Among the fans Adele spoke to was one person who went viral after sharing her experience of buying fake tickets for a previous concert by the pop star and then getting tickets for a London show in 2017 that also went on to be cancelled. “I’ll come and see you and we’ll have a photo together,” she promised the fan.

Adele thanked her fans for their support over the postponement, tweeting: “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

‘Weekends With Adele’ was scheduled to run from January 21 to April 16, 2022 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. A new date for the residency to begin has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the star will play her first UK shows since 2017 in July, when she performs for two nights at BST Hyde Park in London. Both concerts have now sold out.