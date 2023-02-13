Adele waiting for Rihanna at Super Bowl becomes trending meme

Adele‘s shushing people around her at the Super Bowl last night as she waited for Rihanna‘s halftime show has thoroughly amused the Internet, inspiring a trending meme.

The singer had previously said that she was going to the American football game, telling a fan at a recent Las Vegas show: “I’m only going for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying fuck.”

Now, clips of her getting people to quieten down because Rihanna was about to arrive on stage while watching the game have circulated online. “Adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga,” one Twitter user said.

“Adele really said watch me be the most iconic person there,” another added. A third said: “Adele giving rich bitch vibes at the Super Bowl. Urgh I love her.”

Another clip of Adele looking disinterested at last year’s Super Bowl also resurfaced and began doing the rounds online.

Rihanna’s eagerly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show marked her first live performance since 2018, and featured a 13-minute medley of some of her greatest hits from across her back catalogue, including ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.

The artist’s representatives confirmed to Variety shortly after the show that she is pregnant with her second child, following speculation from fans when she appeared to rub her stomach through her all-red outfit during opening number ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’.

Meanwhile, following the performance, former US President Donald Trump posted a rant about the performance on his own Truth Social platform, writing: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

He continued: “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”

Trump followed up with a final sign-off, writing: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”