Adele’s ’30’ scores biggest selling 2021 album in the US so far

Adele‘s new album ’30’ has become the biggest selling album in the US in 2021 after just three days.

More than 500,000 copies of the singer’s fourth studio effort were sold between November 19-21, according to Billboard.

She’s already sold more than Taylor Swift’s 2020 album ‘Evermore’, which had shifted 462,000 copies as of last week.

Adele also beat Swift to the biggest sales week of 2021, beating ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, which sold 369,000 copies in its debut week.

In a three-star review of ’30’, NME wrote: “This devastating level of honesty means that, despite its more experimental moments, ‘30’ still winds up feeling like trademark Adele, in its own way, most of the time. And after fair accusations of playing it safe musically in the past, it’s refreshing to see the pop titan treading braver territory – even if the hit-rate isn’t 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, an Australian TV host recently apologised after admitting to Adele during an interview that he hadn’t listened to her new album.

Matt Doran – from Channel 7 – flew from Sydney to London on November 4 to sit down with the singer for her one and only Australian interview to promote her latest record, but during the chat he admitted he hadn’t heard the album.

This admission led to Adele’s label, Sony Music, withholding the interview footage, which was part of a rights package that had cost Channel 7 A$1m (£500,000).

Doran has since apologised and said that he had missed an email with a preview copy of the album sent to him ahead of its release.