Adele’s fans are convinced she’s pushed her album back to 2021

Adele‘s fans are convinced that the singer has pushed back her new album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer was seemingly set to release her fourth album in the second half of 2020, after telling guests at a friend’s wedding to “expect my album in September.”

However, fans are now beginning to doubt the release after Adele commented on an Instagram Live battle between music producers Babyface and Teddy Riley.

Advertisement

The clash saw each artist perform three songs before technical issues forced them to postpone the clash.

Commenting on the technological hitch in the comment section, Adele wrote: “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!”

Adele hunting us we ain’t getting her album in 2020 😭 pic.twitter.com/PIBTHMcGp2 — adi (@adeleoutdid) April 19, 2020

Although the singer offered little context for the comment, fans are now claiming it’s a hint that Adele could be joining the legions of artists who have pushed back the release of their new records as a result of the global crisis.

In January 2020, Adele’s manager also seemingly confirmed that the singer was set to release new music this year.

Jonathan Dickins told Music Week that singer will finally release the follow up to her 2015 album ’25’ and said “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

Advertisement

The last time the singer herself hinted that new music was coming was when she turned 31 last May. At the time she said: “This is 31…thank fucking god – 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

She added: “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” before hinting that a new album – ’30’ – could be on the way soon as she joked: “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh”.