Adidas to sell Yeezy shoes and donate proceeds to charity

Adidas is planning to sell Kanye West‘s unsold Yeezy stock and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

Earlier this month, Adidas’ CEO, Bjørn Gulden, admitted that the sportswear company’s severed partnership with West and his Yeezy brand was “hurting” the business.

Gulden shared that sales were particularly affected in North America, which had seen a 20 per cent loss. The Yeezy loss also cut sales by €400m (£350 million) in the first quarter of 2023.

The sportswear brand cut ties with Ye following a series of remarks from the rapper last year that were viewed as anti-Semitic.