Adora releases dreamy cover of TXT’s ‘Our Summer’

Singer-songwriter and former Big Hit Music producer Adora has unveiled a gorgeous cover of TXT’s 2019 track ‘Our Summer’.

Last week, The 24-year-old singer shared her own version of the boyband’s 2019 B-side, which she had helped write and produce for their debut record during her time as an in-house producer at Big Hit Music.

In the accompanying visual, Adora sits on a sofa as she sings into a simple mic set-up, while snippets of her recording the track’s instrumental and vocals appear in scattered scrapbook-inspired clips throughout the video.

“Spread before your eyes is the ivory Milky Way / Blooming gold season, like our summer / No matter where you are, no matter what season / If we’re together, feel like summer,” she croons on the chorus.

Last month, Adora dropped the digital single ‘The Little Name’, alongside an otherworldly animated music video. The song had marked her second release as a solo artist, following her debut single ‘Make U Dance’ featuring Eunha of VIVIZ last November.

During a livestream following the release of ‘Make U Dance’ , TXT members Soobin and Beomgyu praised ADORA for her ability as both a producer and vocalist. “I’ve always thought her voice needs to be heard more. Like, more people have to hear her stuff,” said Beomgyu.

Aside from TXT, Adora had worked with other Big Hit Music and HYBE acts, such as BTS and the now-disbanded Source Music group GFRIEND. “I’ve worked with such amazing artists and staff members who’ve had incredible careers, so I was actually quite afraid of being a burden by entering in as a ‘player’ in the game,” she told NME in an interview.