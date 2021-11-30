Adora says ‘Make U Dance’ was the “first time” she met GFRIEND’s Eunha

Adora has revealed working on her debut single ‘Make U Dance’ was the first time she met former GFRIEND member Eunha.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the former HYBE producer – who had worked on songs for BTS, GFRIEND and TXT, among others – spoke about how she was finally able to meet now-VIVIZ member Eunha while creating her debut single ‘Make U Dance’.

“Even though I had previously worked with the members of GFRIEND, I didn’t actually get to see them,” Adora said. “I never actually had a personal relationship with them. That was actually the first time we met face to face.” While with HYBE, the singer-songwriter had worked on GFRIEND tracks such as ‘Labyrinth’ and ‘Siren’s Call’.

Adora revealed that she enlisted Eunha’s help following a recommendation from a friend, and discovered that she had a lot in common with the former GFRIEND member. “When I first met her and we were getting to know each other, she was also at a stage in her life where she was preparing for a new beginning, so I thought it was fate,” she said.

Elsewhere during the interview, Adora also spoke about how ‘Make U Dance’ wasn’t originally supposed to be a duet. “When I was writing the song, I actually didn’t think about a feature initially,” she shared. “It was in the process of completing the song that someone suggested a collaboration with another artist, and at that time I thought it was a great idea to be able to partner with someone else to complete the song.”

Earlier this month, TXT members Soobin and Beomgyu praised the former Big Hit Music producer-turned-soloist during a V Live session. “She was a fantastic producer,” said Soobin. Beomgyu agreed, adding: “Personally though, I’ve always thought her voice needs to be heard more. Like, more people have to hear her stuff.”