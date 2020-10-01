Listen to Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker’s new solo song ‘Dragon Eyes’

Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker has shared her latest solo track ‘Dragon Eyes’ — you can listen to the new song below.

The track is the latest preview of Lenker’s two upcoming new solo albums, ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’. The two records are out on October 23.

After dropping the project’s lead single ‘Anything’ last month, Lenker has today (October 1) shared ‘Dragon Eyes’, which you can hear below.

Written and recorded in April after Big Thief’s tour commitments were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals’ came to be while Lenker was staying in a one-room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts.

“I grew really connected to the space itself,” Lenker said of her choice of creative space. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar — it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

Speaking about why she adopted the analog-analog-analog (AAA) process for the vinyl recording of the albums, Lenker explained: “Not only does this process allow for a very specific type of sonic experience to come alive, but the process also dictates how we work. The fine-toothed editing and micro adjustments that every modern record relies on are not available. The computer screen is not glowing while the music is being recorded. The entire workflow becomes a part of the music in a way that is simply not possible when working in digital audio.

“AAA is a very labour and resource-intensive process and it has a wide array of limitations compared to digital record making, but there is no other way we could have achieved both the capture and delivery of this music without it.”

This week it was announced that Big Thief are among the artists who will feature on a new charity compilation album, ‘To the People of the Land: Carrizo​/​Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation’, to raise funds for the Estok’Gna, otherwise known as the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe of Texas.