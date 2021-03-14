Adrianne Lenker performs ‘Dragon Eyes’ for ‘Fallon’

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker is the latest guest to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sharing a rendition of her track ‘Dragon Eyes’.

‘Dragon Eyes’ was the second single to be released from Lenker’s album ‘Songs’, which arrived in full in October last year.

Watch the performance below:

Lenker’s performance on Fallon follows a similar performance she gave of ‘Anything’ on Colbert earlier this year. She also showcased her new music in a Tiny Desk concert last November.

‘Songs’, along with its sister album, ‘Instrumentals’, was given a four-star review from NME, describing the pair as “one comprised of acoustic ditties and the other a musical sound collage with no vocals, [which] speak intimately to our collective present moment”.

“What Lenker’s most recent work reveals is that, like the rest of us, she is trying to find beauty and appreciation in the small moments, marvelling at her surroundings while mourning the current moment.”

Big Thief are up for two Grammys at this year’s ceremony, with their track ‘Not’ nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The band were recently announced as part of label 4AD’s forthcoming 40th-anniversary compilation ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’, in which they will cover The Breeders’ ‘Off You’.