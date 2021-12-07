Aerial footage shows huge stage being built for Kanye West and Drake’s benefit show

Aerial footage captured by a photojournalist has revealed that an ambitious stage appears to be under construction for Kanye West and Drake‘s ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit show.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, revealed last month that Drake would join him for the benefit concert this Thursday (December 9) at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The concert follows a reunion between the two artists, who were formerly feuding.

A clip shared by CBS LA‘s John Schreiber purports to show the stage build for Thursday’s concert, which is being held to support incarcerated former American gang leader, Larry Hoover. Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., is heard in a voice note on Ye’s new album ‘DONDA’ in which he discusses the cracks in the US criminal justice system.

Last week it was reported that tickets for the event were going for around $7,500 (£5,667) [via HipHopDX].

Schreiber wrote in a caption alongside the aerial footage: “Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum. Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup.”

Massive build out tonight for the Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Drake concert set for Dec. 9th at the LA Coliseum . Looks like a circular mound is being built with sand and concrete or stucco. At first, thought this was a monster truck rally setup. @CBSLA #Ye #Drake #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Z56DrbTcY5 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) December 6, 2021

Ye had extended an olive branch to Drake and invited him to appear at the forthcoming Los Angeles show to raise awareness and advocate for the freedom of Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences for charges relating to gang activity.

Hoover’s son urged Drake to accept Ye’s peace offering, saying Drake is “a leader and leaders make decisions that people follow”.

Meanwhile, Drake has been named in at least one lawsuit pertaining to the crowd surge tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld that left 10 people dead.